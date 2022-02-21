GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two turkeys can often be seen wandering around the Poquonnock section of town. Deborah Campagna videotaped them crossing the road in front of her Groton home and stopping traffic.

She said they also stopped her mail delivery twice now. The first time was back in late January when she did not get mail for two weeks.

“They told us the turkeys attacked one of the postal workers,” Campagna said.

Now, she said it is happening again. Last week, she only got mail on Monday and Thursday and said she is missing mail that contains documents needed for her income tax return.

“My portal on the informed delivery shows that I’m missing about 13 pieces of mail right now and a couple of packages,” Campagna said. “So very frustrating.”

That portal also showed on Saturday, Feb. 19 that her mail could not be delivered because of “animal interference.”

“They’re not over by the mailbox by any means at all, but if there’s a car stopped, then they go right to them,” Campagna said. “So annoying if he’s trying to get out.”

She said they also follow people.

“They’re kind of annoying because they’re there but they don’t do anything,” Campagna said. “They don’t try to harm anybody so that’s why DEEP won’t do anything for it.”

There are some who believe the two turkeys are the same ones that also stop traffic on Route 1 near Big Y. Those are affectionately known as Thelma and Louise, even though they are also male turkeys.

There are even a couple of signs warning drivers of the potential road hazard. News 8 saw them blocking traffic on Route 1 back in December. Campagna said she saw both pairs of turkeys on a recent drive to the grocery store.

She has her own nickname for the turkeys which roost near her home.

“Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumb because they like to stand in the middle of the road,” Campagna said.

The post office was closed for the holiday but News 8 reached out to the postal service’s media relations team to find out what can be done about the turkey troubles.