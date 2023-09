A sign welcoming people to Connecticut was replaced again in September 2023.

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Third time’s the charm? The state hopes so.

The “Welcome to Connecticut” sign in Voluntown has now been stolen twice within a year, according to Connecticut State Police.

The sign was nabbed late last month — soon after it was replaced following an August 2022 theft. The sign was taken right off its posts along the side of Route 165 from Rhode Island.