COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two adults and one child were hospitalized for burn injuries after a house fire in Colchester Monday morning.

It started in the kitchen of the home at 88 James Street. The flames were out when firefighters arrived.

Colchester’s Fire Marshal, Sean Shoemaker said, “the mother has burn injuries. I can’t speak to smoke inhalation, but the child does have severe burn injuries.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.