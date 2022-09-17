MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Two pedestrians outside a broken down vehicle on I-395 north in Montville were struck and killed late Friday night.

State Police identify the pedestrians as 33 year old Jamie Krajewski and 17 year old Tyshon Ozzie Harper. Both have the same Norwich address according to State Police.

State Police say one vehicle was disabled on the right shoulder and a second vehicle was parked in front of it. At 11:24 p.m. a third vehicle that was in the right lane crossed the line into the shoulder and struck both vehicles and both pedestrians before striking a guardrail and coming to a stop.

Police say two other pedestrians were also struck by the disabled vehicle after the third vehicle hit it and pushed it into those pedestrians. Those pedestrians were not seriously injured.

Anyone with any information on the accident is asked to contact State Police Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.