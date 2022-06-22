NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Sandy Lane on Tuesday night.

Officials said they received the initial 911 call reporting gunshots around 11:30 p.m. When arriving on the scene, a resident on Boswell Avenue and several people near Sandy Lane confirmed gunshots had recently been fired nearby.

Two people were found to have been intended victims of the gunfire but were not injured, according to officials’ statements. They said the information gathered suggests that the two people involved were a targeted attack.

Police found a spent shell casing and other evidence at the scene, but said the gunman had fled before they arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Hawrylik at (860) 886-5561 or email chawrylik@cityofnorwich.org. All information will be kept confidential, said authorities.