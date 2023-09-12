NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The United States Coast Guard Academy is partnering with the University of Connecticut for a new stem pilot program, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy announced on Tuesday that the goal of the initiative is to recruit women and underrepresented minorities from the applicant pool into the Coast Guard’s engineering science and cyber workforce.

According to officials, the program will train up to 12 cadet candidates from the UConn Avery Point campus for one year before they can join the incoming class at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Officials said successful completion of the program may lead to students academically being considered as sophomores. The students may also receive broader coursework during their four years as a cadet at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Participants of the STEM pilot program will reside at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, receive basic pay and allowances and will be transported to the UConn Avery Point campus in Groton.