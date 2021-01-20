U.S. Coast Guard Band based in New London represents CT in ‘Parade Across America’

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration, a new style of parade was born: a virtual “Parade Across America” which featured performances from all 50 states and every U.S. territory. Connecticut was represented by a musical performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Band.

Given security fears and the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional inaugural parade wasn’t an option this year. But there was one tradition that held: the parade included the U.S. Coast Guard Band – based out of New London, CT – which has been a part of every inauguration since Herbert Hoover’s nearly a century ago.

The band represented the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security.

Originally, the band had 18 members, and, according to the U.S. Coast Guard documentary, shortly after his inauguration, Hoover, having noticed how small the band was, authorized the addition of 10 musicians. Since then, the band had continued to grow; currently, it is a 55-member ensemble.