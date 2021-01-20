U.S. Coast Guard Band based in New London represents CT in ‘Parade Across America’

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration, a new style of parade was born: a virtual “Parade Across America” which featured performances from all 50 states and every U.S. territory. Connecticut was represented by a musical performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Band.

Given security fears and the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional inaugural parade wasn’t an option this year. But there was one tradition that held: the parade included the U.S. Coast Guard Band – based out of New London, CT – which has been a part of every inauguration since Herbert Hoover’s nearly a century ago.

The band represented the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security.

Originally, the band had 18 members, and, according to the U.S. Coast Guard documentary, shortly after his inauguration, Hoover, having noticed how small the band was, authorized the addition of 10 musicians. Since then, the band had continued to grow; currently, it is a 55-member ensemble.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

U.S. Coast Guard Band based in New London represents CT in 'Parade Across America'

News /

Local organization provides meals to people who need to quarantine due to pandemic

News /

New London Police investigate hate crime incident against member of City Board of Education

News /

East Lyme PD: Two men caught stealing grease from local restaurant

News /

Positive COVID tests within New London’s Public Works Department could lead to delays in garbage pick-up

News /

USS North Dakota returns home to Groton after six month deployment but with changes to homecoming due to pandemic

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss