U.S. Education Secretary Cardona traveling to Groton on Friday to discuss career technical education

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks to press after a visit to P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be traveling to Connecticut on Friday.

Cardona and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney will visit two schools and discuss career and technical education. They will also tour the Thames River Magnet School. After that, they will visit Ella T. Grasso Technical High School’s manufacturing program and speak with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline.

They are also expected to discuss the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career and technical education.

Cardona formerly served as Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education.

