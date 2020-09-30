 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

UConn Board of Trustees chooses to rename Avery Point Marine Sciences dept. after Gov. Weicker

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — “Let’s face it, he’s one cantankerous son of a gun,” Governor Ned Lamont remarked, honoring a former Governor with that title.

UConn’s Board of Trustees is naming an entire department after Connecticut’s 85th Governor. One of the buildings at Groton’s Avery Point Campus will become the Lowell P. Weicker Marine Sciences Building.

“It means a lot for Lowell and what he’s done for the state,” Gov. Lamont said.

Weicker was governor in the early 90s, a Republican who ran as an Independent. He was infamous for instituting a state income tax.

But Wednesday, he was celebrated as a “champion for marine science biology, a champion for Avery Point.”

Gov. Lamont added, “We’re a maritime state. I like to reinforce that every chance I get. It’s not just subs and Coast Guards, ports. But it’s also what we can be as a leader in marine science.”

Lamont says Weicker had to make some “tough choices along the way.” He says Connecticut is better off for it.

UConn Board of Trustee Thomas Ritter said, “This a very appropriate tribute to an excellent governor. That did a lot for the state of Connecticut in so many ways.”

The Board of Trustees also approved spending $4.6 million for the design phase of a new hockey arena that would be built at Storrs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Health officials issue warning to New London schools after jump in COVID cases

News /

Political lawn signs damaged, stolen in East Lyme

News /

Positive COVID-19 cases reported at Wilson Elementary and Wilby HS in Waterbury and Jack Jackter Intermediate in Colchester

News /

2020 Mystic Irish Parade canceled

News /

Mystic Aquarium cancels Ocean Commotion Gala, offers Mystery Box drawing online

News /

Rhode Island couple gets engaged at Mystic Aquarium with a little help from dive team

News /
More New London

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss