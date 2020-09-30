UConn Board of Trustees chooses to rename Avery Point Marine Sciences dept. after Gov. Weicker

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — “Let’s face it, he’s one cantankerous son of a gun,” Governor Ned Lamont remarked, honoring a former Governor with that title.

UConn’s Board of Trustees is naming an entire department after Connecticut’s 85th Governor. One of the buildings at Groton’s Avery Point Campus will become the Lowell P. Weicker Marine Sciences Building.

“It means a lot for Lowell and what he’s done for the state,” Gov. Lamont said.

Weicker was governor in the early 90s, a Republican who ran as an Independent. He was infamous for instituting a state income tax.

But Wednesday, he was celebrated as a “champion for marine science biology, a champion for Avery Point.”

Gov. Lamont added, “We’re a maritime state. I like to reinforce that every chance I get. It’s not just subs and Coast Guards, ports. But it’s also what we can be as a leader in marine science.”

Lamont says Weicker had to make some “tough choices along the way.” He says Connecticut is better off for it.

UConn Board of Trustee Thomas Ritter said, “This a very appropriate tribute to an excellent governor. That did a lot for the state of Connecticut in so many ways.”

The Board of Trustees also approved spending $4.6 million for the design phase of a new hockey arena that would be built at Storrs.