UConn students react to ‘unapproved gathering’ in residence hall amid pandemic

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Almost every student wore masks as they walked around UConn’s Storrs campus on Wednesday, but that same caution was not the case during a party posted on social media which took place in one of the dorms.

“They were definitely really close together and there was no mask, and it was only like the second day,” said UConn freshman Samantha Ceravolo.

Several students were removed from campus housing after attending that unauthorized gathering.

“I’m really glad they’re putting their foot down, enforcing these rules,” said a student who did not want his name used.

“I know students are like, ‘Oh, I definitely don’t want to do that now,” said Ceravolo. “I don’t want to get kicked out…my parents would kill me.”

Most of the 5,000 students on campus are responsible, and the university appreciates that.

UConn isn’t releasing specifics as to how many students were removed from campus and exactly where the party took place. But some students told News 8 the party was in a dorm which primarily houses first and second-year students.

“I think that we’ve learned from it,” said UConn freshman Brian Lybeck. “I don’t think anybody is going to try that again.”

The Storrs campus is within the town of Mansfield, which is waiting for the go-ahead from the state to issue an order limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people.

“Although there is authority to break up gatherings, if they’re not safe, I don’t want to have to break them up because the fact that they have gathered in the first place creates the danger,” said Mansfield Mayor Toni Moran.

“When there are people not taking it seriously there are plenty more people taking it like extremely seriously,” said another UConn student who did not want her name used.

Of the 3,850 students who tested for COVID-19, eight on-campus were positive. Three off-campus commuter students notified the university they were also positive.