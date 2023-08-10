NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Uncas Leap is a place for reflection and a place of historical significance for the Mohegan Tribe.

“Clearly it’s called Uncas Leap after the famous leap across that chasm by our Sachem Uncas during the battle of the Great Plains in 1643,” said Beth Regan, the vice chair of the Mohegan Council of Elders.

That leap led to victory for the Mohegans, who were battling the Narragansetts at the time. The Narragansetts were not familiar with the terrain and the huge ravine beyond the cliff.

“It’s an opportunity for us to reflect on where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going,” Mohegan tribal member Kevin Brown said. Brown is also the president and executive director of the Norwich Community Development Corporation.

The sacred ground is now being transformed into the Uncas Leap Heritage Park, where the tribe’s story can continue to be told.

“That is probably one of the most meaningful things for me,” said Regan Miner, the executive director of the Norwich Historical Society.

The park will accentuate the natural beauty of the space with several scenic overlooks, picnic areas and walking paths.

“We’ll also have a story circle, which will have amphitheater-style seating, which will be a perfect place to gather or have a small performing arts session,” Miner said.

At the other end of the park is an old granite mill building. It will be kept as a ruins site, with information on its history inside.

The park, which will be complete by summer 2024, is being built because of the boost in federal funding to the state.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Norwich decided tot use $2.8 million to make the park.

Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) stressed the importance of the site.

“This is also part of a larger fabric in terms of the region,” he said.

The Uncas Leap Trail is part of the Last Green Valley Heritage Corridor, which starts in Massachusetts. Those in Norwich hope to also physically connect it to the Uncas Monument and the Royal Mohegan Burial Ground.

“We want this to rise to the level of being acknowledged as a national park,” Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said.