UniteCT mobile van helps people sign up for emergency rental, utility assistance

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– If you have gotten behind on your bills because of the pandemic there is emergency assistance which could help.

Lori Dunn has happy to see the UniteCT mobile van in her Groton neighborhood Thursday.

“I could have walked here,” Dunn said with a laugh.

UniteCT provides emergency rental and utility assistance to residents negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“My hours have been cut so I’m trying to look for a little help right now until I get back on my feet,” said Dunn. “Get my hours back.”

Today Dunn climbed on board. Inside there are computers people can use to try to sign up for the program and someone to help with any technical questions.

“Because people… not everyone is adept at applying for anything online,” said Marge Fondulas, Director of Groton Human Services.

She says the pandemic has had a significant impact on residents who have gotten very behind on their bills.

“It sounds like an exaggeration but astronomical in some cases,” said Fondulas. “I mean they just… they’ve not been able to pay for months.”

You’ll need proof of overdo bills to apply. Lori Dunn didn’t get help today because she had used her stimulus check to pay her rent and electric.

“If I didn’t do that they would have been able to help me,” said Dunn. “But it’s a good program.”

The mobile van was in Groton City Thursday morning and then in the town of Groton at the Human Services Department in the afternoon.

It is traveling all around the state to try to reach as many people as it can. Friday it will be in Torrington.

“Trying to catch up even if you’ve started back to work is impossible,” said Fondulas.

UniteCT wants people to know you don’t need to be behind in your rent to get help with your utilities. To learn more, click here.