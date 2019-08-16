Uruguayan tall ship visits New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Uruguayan tall ship Capitán Miranda is on a five and a half month voyage which includes its very first trip to New London.

The 210 foot three mast schooner is a training vessel for the Uruguayan Navy where new officers get their sea legs.

“It’s different because the ship is moving, you feel bad,” said Lt. Diego Fros.

Lt. Fros shared some of his country’s traditions with News 8 like the drink of choice Mate.

“Like a coffee without sugar,” said Lt. Fros.

The crew is looking forward to experiencing some local New London area traditions and attractions.

“The first nuclear submarine,” said Lt. Fros. “For us it’s good to know this submarine.”

They’re also impressed by New London Ledge Light which Lt. Fros says looks like a house.

“Your lighthouses are different from the rest of the world,” said Lt. Fros.

The crew is going to explore New London but the ship itself also brings in more people to the city.

“You know, Tina, tonight there is a contingent of about 70 people coming from Washington DC for a reception on board,” said John Johnson, Chairman of Opsail.

He pointed out that many will need a place to stay the night.

“These tall ships are… they area a real economic generator,” said Johnson.

“Absolutely,” said Carissa Falconi, Manager of NoRA Cupcakes. “We get more foot traffic. People coming in who might not necessarily know who we are get to check us out.”

NoRA Cupcakes is one of the newest businesses in the downtown area.

“It’s always good to bring more people to New London,” said Falconi.

Her shop could use the additional visitors coming by land and sea, including the ship’s crew of 80.

“Those guys spend twenty bucks a piece just stop and think about it,” said Johnson.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.