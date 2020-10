NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) -- Troop E arrested a woman on Tuesday on I-395 in Norwich for crashing into a trooper vehicle and failing a sobriety test.

Police say that on Oct. 27 at 9:18 p.m., an officer was blocking two right lanes of I-395 south prior to Exit 11 in Norwich due to an accident. Troop E says he officer had his cruiser’s emergency lights, directional arrow bar, and light bar activated and flashing while he was blocking the lane.