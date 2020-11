NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new job? The postal service in Norwich is looking to bring in over one hundred workers for the holiday rush.

A hiring event is happening on Wednesday in the city. The hiring event runs from 9 am – 4 pm at the postal facility on Wisconsin Avenue. It will be a drive-thru event to promote social distancing.

Mail handler assistant positions are open starting at $16.55 an hour. You must be at least 18-years-old to apply.