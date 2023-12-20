NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities captured a Vermont homicide suspect in Connecticut early Wednesday morning.

Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island, was wanted by the Vermont State Police in the strangulation death of Claudia Voight, 73, who police said was killed on Feb. 20 in her Windham, Vermont, home.

Shawn Conlon (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

Investigators said Voight’s death did not appear suspicious at first, but an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Her injuries were only detected by the medical examiner, who confirmed the cause of death in April.

The U.S. Marshals said their investigation led them to Rhode Island and Groton. A team of U.S. Marshals, Groton police detectives and members of the state police arrested Conlon at the Gold Star Inn and Suites on Gold Star Highway in Groton.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice based on the strength of a homicide warrant issued on Dec. 18 in Vermont.

Conlon was taken to the Groton Police Department, where he was processed. He was arraigned in court in New London and will be extradited to Vermont, where Groton police said he will be charged with second-degree homicide.