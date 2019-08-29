Vernon police investigate stabbing at interaction of Union, Ward Streets

Breaking News
New London

(WTNH) — Vernon police are investigating a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Union Street and Ward Street Wednesday evening.

Police said the call came in shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the chest and transported him to the hospital. Police say the man’s injury was significant but is not believed to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at (860) 872-9126.

