Veterans erect sign to mark WWII Hellcat fighter plane collision site in Preston

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Local Veterans make a trek into the woods on Tuesday, October 1, to honor one of their own.

The members of the Norwich Area Veterans Council erected a sign to mark the crash site of a World War II Hellcat fighter plane in Preston.

In October of 1944, the planes collided mid-air during a training exercise.

A 75th Anniversary commemoration of the 1944 collision will be held Saturday, October 19th at the Preston Library.

