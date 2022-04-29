NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — United States Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to New London next month to deliver the keynote address during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement Exercises.

The commencement is set to take place on Wednesday, May 18 at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.

“We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard’s newest leaders with their commissions,” academy superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly said in a press release. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis.

This will be Vice President Harris’ first visit to the Coast Guard Academy. She delivered the keynote speech at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony last year.

The ceremony will not be open to the public.