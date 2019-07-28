Victim identified in fatal car vs motorcycle accident in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)–East Lyme Police and Flanders Fire department are investigating a fatal car vs motorcycle accident that caused a portion of Boston Post Road to close Sunday evening.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Frank A. Barabas Jr., 42 of Montville.

The vehicle operator was transported to the hospital. The driver was identified as Kimberly Zoller, 37 of East Lyme.

Boston Post Road in East Lyme near the Rustic Cafe remained closed while officials investigated the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

