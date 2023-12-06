MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – The Mystic Aquarium is celebrating the release of a rehabilitated seal named Cranberry, who was rescued over the summer in Rhode Island.

The critically wounded and malnourished seal was found on June 30 in a remote area of Block Island, according to Mystic Aquarium.

The Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program joined forces with local authorities over several days to rescue the marine animal.

After arriving at Mystic Aquarium, an examination revealed the six-month-old seal had a severe wound and bone infection in its hind flipper. In addition, the seal had puncture wounds, a ventral abscess and a respiratory infection.

Cranberry was stabilized before going into critical surgery for a partial amputation of its hind flipper. The seal also received laser therapy and antibiotics before its infections.

“It’s all hands on deck for a surgery like this, and close collaboration with a board-certified surgeon ensured the procedure’s success. The infected area was completely removed, preserving the rest of the flipper for normal swimming,” said Molly Martony, a senior veterinarian at Mystic Aquarium.

On Wednesday, the seal was released back into the ocean at Blue Shutters Beach in Rhode Island. Hundreds of people showed up for the event, to celebrate her successful rehabilitation and return to the ocean.

Cranberry was seen giving a few cautious glances back toward her rescuers before venturing off into the ocean and swimming away.