NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The parishioners at St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Church are leaning on their faith after a fire heavily damaged their historic church over the weekend.

A vigil held Wednesday is sign of support that Taftville Congregational Church Pastor Tomas Kalta called a “gift from God.”

“It’s a great sign, the support of the community and the support of the surrounds has given us, reviving our faith,” Kalta said. “Giving us a push to continue. Sometimes, I question myself. ‘Can we do it?'”

The altar, an office and the seating area for the 119-year-old church were damaged in the fire. Kalta estimates that it will take more than a year to repair it.

The church, also known as “the green church,” is designated as a historic site from the state.

The church is raising money for repairs through a GoFundMe campaign. As of Wednesday evening, it had raised more than $70,000 of its $500,000 goal.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.