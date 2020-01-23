Vigil to be held for Colchester family found murdered in their home in Florida

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Colchester community will be holding a candlelight vigil Friday to remember a local family found murdered in their Florida home.

The vigil will honor the lives of Megan Todt, her three children (Alex, Tyler, and Zoe), and the family dog, Breezy.

Their bodies were found inside their home in Celebration, Florida last week.

Father, Anthony Todt, was arrested and confessed to the murders. Authorities say the killings happened sometime in December.

He is being held in a Florida prison without bail.

Friday’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on the Colchester Town Green. Mourners are asked to bring candles or flashlights to light the night in the family’s honor.