Vigil to be held for slain Colchester wife, children

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is set to take place in Colchester to remember a family murdered in a Florida home.

The vigil for the Todt family is being held on the Colchester town green Friday at 6 p.m.

Police say Anthony Todt stabbed his wife, his 13-year old son and his 11-year-old son. But authorities are not saying if that’s how they died.

An autopsy did not find stab wounds on Todt’s 4-year-old daughter. The family was found dead in their home near Disney World earlier this month. Police think they actually died last month.

Authorities say Anthony Todt has confessed to the crimes.

