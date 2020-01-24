 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Vigil to be held for slain Colchester wife, children

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is set to take place in Colchester to remember a family murdered in a Florida home.

The vigil for the Todt family is being held on the Colchester town green Friday at 6 p.m.

Related: Autopsy results reveal Colchester family members found dead in Florida home sustained stab wounds

Police say Anthony Todt stabbed his wife, his 13-year old son and his 11-year-old son. But authorities are not saying if that’s how they died.

An autopsy did not find stab wounds on Todt’s 4-year-old daughter. The family was found dead in their home near Disney World earlier this month. Police think they actually died last month.

Authorities say Anthony Todt has confessed to the crimes.

Related: Todt family killings: Former Colchester man saw his mother’s attempted murder 40 years before confessing to killing his own wife, kids

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Parents demand investigation into alleged misconduct by former Stonington teacher, coach

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents demand investigation into alleged misconduct by former Stonington teacher, coach"

Mayoral task force fights to save minor league baseball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayoral task force fights to save minor league baseball"

Autopsy results reveal Colchester family members found dead in Florida home sustained stab wounds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Autopsy results reveal Colchester family members found dead in Florida home sustained stab wounds"

Vigil to be held for Colchester family found murdered in their home in Florida

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil to be held for Colchester family found murdered in their home in Florida"

Middle school student passes away, New London Public Schools confirms

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Middle school student passes away, New London Public Schools confirms"

New London tattoo artists raise money for animals affected by Australian wildfires

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London tattoo artists raise money for animals affected by Australian wildfires"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss