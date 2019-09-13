Visitors climb on board visiting vessels in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London’s waterfront is filled with some pretty impressive vessels.

Among the dozen in port for the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival is the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle, which welcomed Governor Ned Lamont aboard after Thursday’s opening ceremonies.

The four day festival marked the Eagle’s return to its homeport after a five year absence.

“Connecticut’s coastline is beautiful, and it’s also been really important to maritime history,” said Gov. Lamont.

Visitors can climb on board the schooners, tall ships, and even a Navy Freedom class littoral combat ship, which can get closer to shore than most.

“Our main role is to do jobs that larger ships, destroyers, [and] cruisers can’t go due to the draft of their ship,” said CDR Dan Reiher, the Commanding Officer of the USS Sioux City.

The ship was commissioned in November so the crew is still testing things out and making sure everything fits like the helicopters on board.

During a tour, News 8 learned all Navy helicopters fold up.

On board, there is also an unmanned helicopter and they control it from the ship.

The USS Sioux City first arrived in the area last week to take shelter from Hurricane Dorian. Now, it’s moved to Fort Trumbull so visitors can take tours.

“It’s awesome,” said Jim Harmon. “It really is. State of the art.”

“And the people were terrific too,” said his whife Nancy. “Very kind and nice.”

“This is taxpayers’ ship so we like to come out let them see what they’re paying for and what the navy can do for them,” said CDR Reiher.

Beyond the visiting vessels, New London harbor is home to ferries, fishing boats, marinas, and military vessels which travel on and below the surface.

“It’s all cut up into little segments but put together in its totality it has a tremendous economic impact to all of us here in Connecticut,” said festival chairman John Johnson.

Celebrating maritime history and what could be next on the horizon.