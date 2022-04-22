NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Volunteer Week and fire departments all across the state are having a tough time attracting new members.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat tagged along for some training with the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company in Norwich as they step up their recruitment drive.

They want to get the word out that the job is fun and rewarding, also making their case that it is great to serve their community.

“I joined this department because when I was younger, when I was a child, I uh, my life was saved twice by members of the East Great Plain Fire Department,” said firefighter Nick Guile. “It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood of a bunch of guys and girls that come together and provide together for the city of Norwich day in and day out relentlessly, and you can’t pass this up.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, click here for more information. You can click here if you are interested in filling out an application for the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company.

