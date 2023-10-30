SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) – A volunteer firefighter was struck and killed Sunday night in Salem, according to state police.

Police responded to the incident just before 7 p.m. on Old Colchester Road.

State police said 69-year-old Willis Sands was walking across the street to go home after an event at Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company when he was struck by a vehicle. Sands was a member of the fire department, according to police.

The incident resulted in Sands suffering from fatal injuries. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured and the driver was transported to Backus Hospital for evaluations.

The crash is under investigation.

