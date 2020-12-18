Volunteers decorates Groton family’s home for the holidays to lift spirits following battle with COVID-19

GROTON,Conn. (WTNH)– In Groton, we are at the home of the Parfitt family. Dana, John, and their two grandchildren live there. In early November they all come down with COVID and they survived. Since then the community has really come together to try to help them.

They’ve brought meals over and more recently a few members of the community from the police department, the fire department, and the Groton Senior Center all came over and decorated their house for the holidays. They say this has really lifted their spirits during a very difficult time.

“It’s just so heartwarming. Totally unexpected. Absolutely,” said Dana and John Parfitt, Groton.

This is actually the back of their house and they wanted their back decorated not the front because the back faces Route 1 and they wanted to share all these decorations with the people who drive by.