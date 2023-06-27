VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued in a portion of Voluntown Tuesday morning due to low or no pressure in the water system.

The advisory is issued for the SDC water system in Voluntown, which serves about 60 customers in the area of Valley Drive, Tanglewood Lane, Lakeside Terrace, and Ten Rod Road.

The following areas are under the boil water advisory:

Photo courtesy Connecticut Water

According to officials with Connecticut Water, there was little to no water pressure Tuesday morning due to a pump issue. While water pressure has been restored, the boil water advisory will remain in place until water samples can be tested to meet federal and state standards for drinking water, officials said.

SDC customers are encouraged to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. Additionally, it should be boiled for reconstituting baby formula or for any purpose where it will be consumed.

It does not need to be boiled when the water is used for bathing, cleaning, or sanitizing.

Connecticut Water expects to receive the testing results within 48 hours and will notify customers when the precautionary boil water advisory is listed.

“We thank you for your patience as we work to restore water service and confirm that your water meets all state and federal safe drinking water standards,” Connecticut Water said in a statement.