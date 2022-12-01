MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Ideas are already circulating about what might be built at the scene of a fire in downtown Mystic.

The fire broke out Sunday at Seaport Marine. Authorities estimate that it could be days for the fire to completely burn out and a cause to potentially be determined.

A few years ago, the owner wanted to develop the property into a hotel, restaurant and public access space. However, that plan faced objections.

Now, it’s a wait to find out what will happen.

“I’d like to see the marina stay as it was, with the back part here by the road, make that a park,” said Bill Martley, who grew up near the Washington Street property.

The general manager of Seaport Marine told News 8 that the business is waiting for the end of the investigation an d is helping authorities with anything required. The marine is ready to get the site cleaned up.

The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce is backing whatever will happen.

“The chamber supports them a hundred percent and wants to give them time to figure out what happened, what they’re going to do, and how they do move forward,” said Bruce Flax, the chamber’s president. “So I’m sure they’ll come up with that all in good time.”

What everyone is in agreement about is finding a way to thank the firefighters who prevented the blaze from spreading to other properties. The chamber plans to honor the crews Thursday night at an annual awards dinner.