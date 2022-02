NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New video shows an on-court fight that brought a boy’s basketball game between Fitch and New London High to a halt Thursday night.

As seen above, players start shoving each other and more kids rush onto the court. Adults try to break it up.

Eventually, they calm things down.

The game stopped after three quarters, ending at 46-30 in favor of Fitch.

New London Police told Hearst Connecticut Media they responded, but no arrests were made.