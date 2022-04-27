MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of rehabilitation, five endangered sea turtles are returning to their home: the ocean.

Back in December, Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic received eight endangered sea turtles who were found cold-stunned on beaches in Cape Cod, where their body temperature was exposed to abrupt cold temperatures.

While two of the turtles were unable to survive the cold-stunning damage, six went on to receive rehabilitation over a several-month long period, including a loggerhead that is still recovering after veterinarians removed a frostbitten flipper.

The five turtles, including that received rehabilitation were among the 26 turtles in New England transported to North Carolina for release in warmer water. Staff and volunteers helped carry the turtles to the water, allowing them to swim back home.

“We are grateful to work with so many organizations to rescue, rehabilitate and release these endangered sea turtles,” Sarah Callan, Animal Rescue Program Manager, said. “Their return to the ocean marks a collective success and celebration because these sea turtles will contribute to the conservation and survival of the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle and loggerhead sea turtle species.”

These turtles often become stranded when they begin their migration south and lose their way due to the cape and currents. Anyone who sees an animal in need of support along the coastline of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Fishers Island, New York are urged to reach out to the Animal Rescue Hotline at at 860-572-5955 X 107.