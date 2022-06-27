NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main broke in Norwich early on Monday morning, according to the Norwich Police Department.

The main broke at midnight in the area of West Main Street (Route 82) and Osgood Lane, authorities said. Norwich Public Utilities is on the scene assessing damage and repairs.

Both the east and westbound lanes of West Main St. are closed due to the break, and police said motorists should expect delays in traffic due to the detour.

Officials assure that additional information will be released when it is available, including the duration of the closure.