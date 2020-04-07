Breaking News
Waterford confirms town’s first coronavirus related death

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The first death associated with coronavirus has been reported in Waterford on Tuesday.

The Ledge Light Health District confirmed that an elderly woman has died due to Covid-19. Her identify was not released.

Waterford’s First Selectman Robert Brule released the following statement on the death:

“It is with regret I inform you all that we have lost our first Waterford resident to the virus. I would like to extend my deepest prayers and condolences to the family. Please everyone, stay home & stay safe! #waterfordstrong.”

Stephen Mansfield, Ledge Light Health District’s Director of Health added:

“Ledge Light Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed. The 1st death in our jurisdiction is a sad reminder of the need for adherence to social distancing measures; it is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people who are infected.”

The Ledge Light Health District continues to promote social distancing as the best way to slow the spread of coronavirus. Residents can get the latest information on the pandemic on their website.

