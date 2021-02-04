Waterford CVS turns away group from NY seeking COVID vaccine

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterford were called to a CVS in town where a group from out of state had shown up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incident occurred at 106 Boston Post Road Thursday. Waterford Police say the group of 10 was from New York and their average age was 80.

The group had shown up at the pharmacy seeking to get the vaccine after reading online that CVS was now offering the shots to those 75+. Police say the group was told that the state’s Department of Health says the shots are for Connecticut residents only.

The police were called because the group would not leave. Police say the group was not unruly and left about 20 minutes after police arrived without incident.

CVS released a statement following the incident:

“While we did not contact the police in Waterford, we are following the State of Connecticut’s current eligibility requirements to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals must live or work in Connecticut, and must also meet one of the following criteria:

You are 75 years of age or older; or

A healthcare worker who faces risk of exposure to COVID-19; or

A medical first responder who faces risk of exposure to COVID-19; or

A long-term care facility staff member; or

A long-term care facility resident

We recognize the high demand for COVID-19 vaccines. As more supply becomes available and eligibility expands, we look forward to increasing access to vaccinations in more stores and to more people.”