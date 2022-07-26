NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Facility is looking to raise money to buy surveillance cameras to put on the outside of the kennel. This comes after someone allegedly shot fireworks into the dog kennels on the Fourth of July.

The hope is that having cameras on the outside of the facility will deter any other criminal activity and keep the animals safer. They may also help police catch anyone else who decides to make trouble there.

“Looks like it’s going to be a four-camera system hooked directly into the New London police dispatch, so the dispatchers will be able to monitor it and if they see something on it here, they can send the police down here right away,” said Robert Yuchniuk, Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Officer.

None of the dogs were injured during the incident over the holiday.