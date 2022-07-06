NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control facility said it was bombarded with fireworks on the Fourth of July, and now organization officials are seeking to press charges on whoever is responsible.

According to employees at the New London shelter, on July 5, employees had arrived at work to discover firework debris scattered around the outside of the building. These fireworks had been set off the night before, on July 4.

“It looked like a war zone with all the expended firework debris in our lot,” said Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control officials. “There is even a spot of grass that had been lit on fire overnight, burning several square feet of dried grass.”

Upon further inspection, employees said they discovered debris inside the dogs’ kennels. From this, they concluded that someone had been intentionally aiming the fireworks at the dogs. There were 12 in the shelter when this incident occurred.

“This is a miserable place for the animals on the best days, last night must have been unbearable,” said facility officials.

Because of this, the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said it is seeking to press animal cruelty charges on those responsible for the fireworks.

The organization stated that while New London police responded to the area several times on the night of July 4, they did not find the culprits who shot the fireworks.

Officers who responded to the incident said that late that night, they had found firework debris around the area of the shelter. Additionally, they said they had seen the small area of grass that had caught fire.

Police were able to extinguish the flames, but said they do not have any suspects regarding who set off the fireworks that night.

Anyone with information regarding who is responsible for this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0, or anonymous information may be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).