WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pinocchio, along with other well-known characters will soon be on display for public viewing.

Art in Waterford: Past + Present + Future is a contemporary art show held by the Waterford Historical Society and the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. The event begins May 26, and ends May 29, and will be held at the Eugene O’Neill Memorial Theatre in Waterford.

Famous puppets and marionettes like Pinocchio, The Blue Fairy, and other characters from “Treasure Island” will be on display, and they were created by known Waterford artists Rufus and Margo Rose, along with local Waterford artists.

Admission is free and open to the public, however the historical society welcomes donations. Parking is also free and there is handicap parking available.

This will be the first collaboration between the Waterford Historical Society and Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, to bring an art and outdoor experience for all ages.

Most of the artworks on display will be for sale, including sculptures, paintings, photography, and fiber art pieces. A percentage of the sales will go toward the Waterford Historical Society.