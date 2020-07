WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fire officials responded to a house fire in Waterford early Monday morning.

Fire crews say that the fire broke at 10 Ellen Ward Road and that they were dispatched to the area at 4:42 a.m.

The incident was described as a heavy fire showing from the first floor of an occupied two-story home.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.