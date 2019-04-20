New London

Waterford man accused of sexual assault at Crystal Mall

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 08:41 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 08:41 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A New London man is accused groping a person at the Crystal Mall in Waterford.

33-year-old Dennis Jimenez was arrested Thursday.

Police say he groped the victim in the mall parking lot last month.

Jimenez is charged with sexual assault and is free on bond.
 

