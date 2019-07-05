Waterford man charged in connection to stabbing

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police arrested a Waterford man for allegedly stabbing someone in a home.

Police said they David Luzietti, 70, on July 4th without incident.

The victim was brought to the hospital without non-life threatening injuries, police said.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He will appear in court on July 5.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.