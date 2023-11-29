WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterford man and the former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut wrote in a statement on Wednesday that he’s thankful for the efforts to have a loved one released by Hamas.

Liat Beinin, who has dual U.S. Israeli citizenship, was released on Wednesday. Her husband, Aviv Atzili, remains a hostage.

“My Beinin family from Israel spent five days in eastern Connecticut with us this August,” Jerry Fischer, of Waterford, said in a written statement. “We grew very close to them as they walked with us in Harkness Park, dined with us, and shared birthdays with us over lobster in Noank. As soon as we heard of their capture we reached out to our Congressman, Joe Courtney and he did everything possible to keep Liat and Aviv’s capture high on the agenda of the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. We cannot thank him and his staff enough for their dedication and diligence in the efforts to free the hostages.”

Beinin is the second American hostage to be released.

Beinin and Atzili were kidnapped on Oct. 7 when they were in Kibbutz Nir Oz, according to Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.).

“After several weeks in captivity, it is a relief to see Liat Beinin back in safe hands,” Courtney said in a written statement. “I applaud President Biden and his Administration for their steadfast commitment to brokering the deal that made Liat’s release possible. While this is surely joyous news to her loved ones in eastern Connecticut, who my office connected with the US State Department, we will continue assisting the family with locating and returning her husband Aviv Atzili who was also kidnapped. I am wishing Liat and her family comfort as they reunite and join them in praying for Aviv’s safety.”

The couple recently visited Oregon and New York, according to the Associated Press. Beinin is a teacher who had given tours at a Holocaust remembrance center. Her husband is an artist and mechanic.

The two, who are both 49, met as youth counselors, according to the Associated Press.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, who grew up in Bloomfield, is among the hostages, according to his family. Dekel-Chen grew up in Bloomfield.