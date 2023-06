A Waterford cruiser rolled over in a crash on June 28, 2023, according to police. (Source: Waterford Police Department)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterford police officer and another driver were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a rollover crash on Route 32, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 32 and Richards Grove Boulevard. No passengers were in the vehicles.

Both drivers received minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.