New London

Waterford PD investigate reported mall fight with knives

Apr 18, 2019

Updated: Apr 18, 2019

Waterford PD investigate reported mall fight with knives

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Waterford are investigating a fight at the Crystal Mall where someone whipped out a machete

Officers were called to the mall around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Mall security had already separated some teenagers.

No knives were found at the scene, but police believe there may be a video of the fight on Facebook. 

If you have a tip, call Waterford PD.

