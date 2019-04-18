Waterford PD investigate reported mall fight with knives Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in Waterford are investigating a fight at the Crystal Mall where someone whipped out a machete.

Officers were called to the mall around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Mall security had already separated some teenagers.

No knives were found at the scene, but police believe there may be a video of the fight on Facebook.

If you have a tip, call Waterford PD.