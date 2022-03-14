WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Waterford are looking for a man and a woman accused of leaving a Best Buy with more than $5,000 worth of merchandise that was not paid for.

According to police, the man and woman entered the Best Buy in Waterford Commons around 5:19 p.m. Sunday. The man is accused of kicking open a display case while the woman watched for employees.





Photos: Waterford Police Department

Police said they left the store with more than $5,000 worth of drones that were not paid for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Epps at (860) 442-9451 or Pepps@waterfordct.org and reference case #2022-00431.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.