WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are investigating a robbery on Saturday where a suspect fled on foot.

The Waterford Police Department responded to a robbery at Peoples Bank on Broad Street just before 11 a.m. According to police, the suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapons were displayed, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between ages 50 and 60 with scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a long blue polo shirt, and a dark blue baseball cap that read “Captain” on the front.

This is an active investigation.

The WPD encourages anyone with information regarding the robbery to reach out to Det. O’Connell at (860) 442-9451 Ex. 2313 or via email at toconnell@waterfordct.org. Tips can also be made anonymously at (860) 437-8080.