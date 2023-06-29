A Waterford cruiser rolled over in a crash on June 28, 2023, according to police. (Source: Waterford Police Department)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police released dashcam footage on Thursday of a two-vehicle rollover crash that damaged a cruiser, stating that the department had heard comments that an officer ran a red light in the moments before.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for their injuries following the crash, which happened Wednesday morning on Route 32 at the intersection with Richards Grove Boulevard.

The 36-second video shows the light going green before the cruiser begins turning left. The vehicle is then hit and tips over.

“Please direct your attention to the traffic light and the colors said light displays,” a post from the department said.

The other driver was cited Thursday morning for failing to obey a traffic control signal, according to police.