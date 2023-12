WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police are searching for a man they say stole over $1,000 worth of baby formula and Monster energy drinks from a BJ’s.

Police said the man left a local BJ’s on Dec. 4 around 11 a.m. with $1,116.76 worth of formula and energy drinks.

Anyone who has information about the man can contact Officer Rogers at srogers@waterford.org or 860-442-9451 ext. 2269,