WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police are searching for a woman who allegedly made $200,000 in fraudulent withdrawals from local banks, according to police.

Police said the woman is responsible for making these fraudulent withdrawals at various Citizens and Charter Oak banks in the area.

The vehicle she was driving is described as being a white Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Reed at areed@waterfordct.org or at 860-442-9451 ext. 2252.