WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are trying to identify suspects from 2 separate thefts.

One man is accused of stealing wallets from employees at the Hollister store in the Crystal Mall Wednesday afternoon.

The Waterford Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the pictured suspect involved in a larceny of… Posted by Waterford Police Department on Friday, September 27, 2019

The second theft took place this Friday at the Stop&Shop on Boston Post Road. Police say these two suspects stole from the store around 230pm.

If you recognize any of the suspects from either incident, call Waterford Police.